Abhishek Bachchan's Response To Troll Who Called Him 'Jobless'. Mic Drop

Abhishek Bachchan recently shut down a troll, who attempted to shame his career, with dignity and grace. On Wednesday, as part of the Unlock 5 guidelines, the government gave the green signal to cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, which will be allowed to operate "with up to 50 per cent seating capacity." Reacting to the news, an elated Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: "The best news of the week." This made way for several haters to comment on Abhishek's career - "But aren't you still gonna be jobless?" he was told. Abhishek was calm and composed in his response and wrote: "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don't like our work, we won't get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best." Mic drop.

Abhishek also chose to respond to a user, who appeared to take a dig at the actor, sighting the 2008 superhero film Drona, which turned out to be a dud. Here's how Abhishek responded: "I didn't. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up every day and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy." Abhishek also starred in Dostana the same year, followed by Delhi-6 and Paa in 2009. Paa won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with 2000 film Refugee and is best known for his roles in films such as Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, Manmarziyaan, Raavan, Delhi-6 and the Dhoom series of films among others. Abhishek was last seen in the web show Breathe: Into The Shadows. His next film, The Big Bull, was announced as one of the seven big Bollywood movies to be released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.