To Amitabh Bachchan On His Birthday, With Love From Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan And Other Celebs

"We are blessed to have witnessed some of your finest performances," wrote Anushka Sharma

Ajay Devgn with Amitabh Bachchan. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

New Delhi:

Happy birthday, Amitabh Bachchan! As the Bollywood veteran celebrates his 78th birthday on Sunday, his fans and members of the film fraternity wished him on social media. While some Bollywood stars shared cherished memories with the actor in the form of throwback pictures, others wrote heartfelt notes for Amitabh Bachchan on social media. Ajay Devgn, who has co-starred with Big B in films like Satyagrah, Khakee, Major Saab and Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, among many others, posted a throwback picture with the veteran actor and wrote: "Many happy returns of the day dear Amit ji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir."

Hrithik Roshan, who co-starred with Big B in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., tweeted, "Dearest Amit uncle, I wish for you good health, happiness and peace. Thank you for inspiring millions like me,will forever be your fan boy. Happy Birthday."

Katrina Kaif, who has worked with Big B in films like Sarkar and Thugs Of Hindostan, wrote: "Happy birthday, Amitabh Bachchan. May you have the most wonderful year. You are an inspiration."

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story.

"Happy Birthday Amitabh Sir. Thank you for always inspiring us. We are blessed to have witnessed some of your finest performances. You are truly a legend," wrote Anushka Sharma.

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Prabhas, who will soon be sharing screen space with the actor, wrote in his greeting for Big B: "Many, many happy returns of the day to the legendary Amitabh Bachchan sir. Thank you for inspiring us all."

Farhan Akhtar wished Amitabh Bachchan with these words: "Happy birthday Amit uncle. Wish you good health, happiness and continued success. Lots of love."

"Sir, it will be another 100 years (or maybe never) that the world sees a human being like you. Too much to say, too much learn, but for now,Happy birthday Sir. Health and happiness to you," tweeted Parineeti Chopra.

Here are some more birthday wishes for Amitabh Bachchan:

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story.

Here's wishing Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthday.

