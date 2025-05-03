<i>HIT The Third Case</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani's Film Is On A Roll

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. HIT: The Third Case has crossed ₹30 crore at the box office. The film earned ₹10 crore on its second day of ticket sales. It recorded a strong 52.27% occupancy during its opening weekend.

HIT: The Third Case has crossed the ₹30 crore mark at the box office. On Day 2, the action thriller collected ₹10 crore through ticket sales, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the Sailesh Kolanu directorial has amassed a total of ₹31 crore in the domestic market.

Headlined by Nani, HIT: The Third Case recorded an impressive 52.27% Telugu occupancy on its first Friday. Breaking it down further: morning shows registered 34.00%, afternoon shows saw 54.87%, evening shows clocked 54.14% and night shows peaked at 66.05%.

To reach a broader audience, the film has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

HIT: The Third Case is the third instalment in the HIT universe. The first part, featuring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma, was released in 2020. The second instalment, released in 2022, starred Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

HIT: The Third Case features Nani as SP Arjun Sarkaar and Srinidhi Shetty as ASP Mridula, Sarkaar's love interest. The film also features Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Samuthirakani, Komalee Prasad, Nepoleon and Ravindra Vijay in pivotal roles.

Ahead of the release of HIT: The Third Case, the makers unveiled its action-packed trailer, which sparked discussions about whether the film glorifies violence. Responding to the criticism, Nani said, “Not at all.”

Speaking about his on-screen character, the actor added, “Arjun is portrayed as a character with different shades. He knows nothing outside of work and is, in fact, vulnerable. The nature of his work, tracking down criminals, frustrates him and there are times when he crosses the line during interrogations. When he does that, we show the repercussions. We have tried to present a complete picture and not glorify his actions,” as quoted by The Hindu.

HIT: The Third Case has been jointly bankrolled by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions.