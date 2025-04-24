Nani On A <i>HIT</i>-Verse Crossover With RajKummar Rao: "He Is A Brilliant Actor, Possibilities Are Huge"

HIT: The Third Case which is the third instalment in the hit franchise will be led by Nani, who plays the role of Arjun Sarkaar. Nani will be essaying the role of a criminal. He was introduced at the end of HIT: The Second Case in a cameo appearance.

HIT: The First Case had Vishwak Sen in the Telugu film, and RajKummar Rao in the Hindi remake, while HIT: The Second Case was led by Adivi Sesh in Telugu.

Recently in conversation with News18 Showsha, Nani was asked to share his thoughts on the Hindi remake and RajKummar Rao's performance in it.

Nani said, "I haven't seen the Hindi version of HIT yet. It was produced by Dil Raju Garu. He took the rights from me. RajKummar is a brilliant actor. I've watched a lot of his films and I was extremely confident that they would make a much superior product than us. I didn't get to watch it but I've heard a lot of praise about the film, especially after it was released on OTT. I've heard such good things about his performance in it."

What's interesting to note here is that Nani who loves RajKummar Rao's work, is interested in bringing him in the original HIT verse helmed by Shailesh Kolanu.

This led to fans expecting a HIT-verse crossover, between Nani and RajKummar's characters which are Vikram Jaisingh and Arjun Sarkaar respectively.

Nani revealed, "I hope that in the future, we can bring back RajKummar into the HIT universe. Yes, there should be a crossover. We've plans of making HIT that's set in Karnataka. The possibilities in this universe are huge."

Nani concluded by saying that the initial plan was never to have a HIT universe. The makers were focused on making a sequel where the happenings of the first case would be carried on. However, when the script of HIT: The Second Case was done, it appeared to be a standalone film, and that is how the idea of a HIT-verse came to fruition.

He added that the planning then moved to focusing on different cases for each part and bringing together varied cops from every state.

Nani's film HIT: The Third Case will be releasing in theatres on May 1, 2025.

