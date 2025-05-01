<i>Raid 2, HIT 3, Retro</i> Advance Bookings: Ajay Devgn, Suriya And Nani's Films On A Roll

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. International Labour Day sees new releases at the box office. Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 earned Rs 6.52 crore in advance bookings. Nani's Hit 3: The Third Case grossed Rs 14 crore on opening day.

International Labour Day has witnessed a clash of titans at the domestic box office. Ajay Devgan's Raid 2, Nani's Telugu film Hit 3: The Third Case and Suriya's action-thriller Retro have arrived on the big screens today (May 1).

Here's a detailed breakdown of the advance bookings of the three movies.

Raid 2, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, has earned a total of Rs 6.52 crore at the domestic box office in advance collections alone, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. With blocked seats, the film has raked in Rs 9.68 crore. So far, 232168 tickets have been sold in India, added the report.

Raid 2, the sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2018 hit Raid, also features Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film centres around Ajay's character, IRS officer Amay Patnaik, conducting his 75th raid operation.

Hit 3: The Third Case grossed an advance booking record of Rs 14 crore worldwide at the box office on its opening day, reported Pinkvilla. Out of this, Rs 10 crore came from the Indian markets.

Hit 3, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, revolves around Arjun Sarkaar (played by Nani), a cop from the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT). He has been assigned the responsibility of solving a series of brutal murders in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinidhi Shetty is also a part of Hit 3. The cop drama is the sequel to the 2022 film Hit: The Second Case, featuring Adivi Sen. The first part, Hit: The First Case, premiered in 2020. Vishwak Sen portrayed the titular role in it.

Meanwhile, Retro, headlined by Suriya and Pooja Hegde, is off to an excellent start. The action-romance amassed a pre-sales of Rs 5.85 crore on its opening day in Tamil Nadu, reported Pinkvilla.

The film has already sold around 3.30 lakh tickets for approximately 1900 shows across the state. As far as the all-India pre-sales are concerned, Retro has breached the Rs 8 crore mark for its premiere date.

Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is about a former gangster. He is forced to return to his violent activities to protect his wife.