<i>HIT The Third Case</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Nani's Second-Highest Opener After <i>Dasara</i>

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The third installment of the HIT series opened strongly at the box office. The film earned Rs 18 crore nett in India on its first day of release. Nani achieved his second-highest opening with this film following Dasara.

The third installment of the crime drama series HIT, starring Nani, has opened to a strong response at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 18 crore nett in India on its first day.

In comparison, the previous film in the series, HIT: The Second Case, which featured Adivi Sesh, had earned Rs 6.4 crore on its opening day.

For Nani, this marks his second-highest opening after Dasara, which had collected Rs 23.2 crore on its release day.

The film also saw impressive occupancy rates across Telugu-speaking regions. The average occupancy for the day stood at 87.98%, with morning and afternoon shows recording 79% and 92%, respectively.

Evening and night shows maintained the momentum with 91% and 88% occupancy. These numbers are a significant jump from the prequel's average of 45%.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film follows the first two installments and the Hindi remake starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. The cast also includes Srinidhi Shetty, Adivi Sesh, Rao Ramesh, Nivetha Thomas and Brahmaji.

Nani is also gearing up for his next big project with director SS Rajamouli, who has confirmed the actor's role in his upcoming film based on the Mahabharata.