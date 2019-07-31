Here's What Boney Kapoor Has To Say On Daughter Janhvi And Ishaan Khatter's Dating Rumours

Janhvi Kapoor Instagrammed this image. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor finally opened up about the rumours of his daughter Janhvi Kapoor dating her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter and said that they have become good friends and he "respects" their friendship, stated a report in Spotboye. Boney Kapoor denied the dating rumours after he was questioned about the close-knit bond between his daughter and Ishaan Khatter. In an interview with the publication, Boney Kapoor said: "Yes, Ishaan and Janhvi have done a movie together and they must have become friends. I respect my daughter and her friendship with Ishaan." Earlier, several media publications such as Bollywood Shaadis.com and DNA reported that the duo are dating. However, both Janhvi and Ishaan have denied the rumours on several occasions.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Dhadak, in which she shared screen soace with Ishaan Khatter and after that it was speculated that these two were seeing each other. But in last year's Koffee With Karan, when Karan Johar asked her: "Conjecture is that you are dating Ishaan Khatter," Janhvi quickly replied: "I am not."

This is not the only occasion when both the actors have denied seeing each other. Earlier in the year, when Ishaan Khatter appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show BFFs With Vogue, he said he is in a relationship but not with Janhvi Kapoor. When Neha Dhupia asked the 23-year-old actor that if something was cooking between him and Janhvi, Ishaan said: "I am in a relationship with coffee."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht. She is also prepping for her film with Rajkummar Rao, RoohiAfza. The film, directed by Haardik Mehta, is being shot in Bateshwar and the havelis of Holipura.

