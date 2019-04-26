Janhvi Kapoor's Reaction When Asked: 'You're Okay With Ishaan Khatter, Tara Sutaria Dating?'

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter in a still from Dhadak (Courtesy Instagram)

A lot of gossip has been spilt over Janhvi Kapoor's rapport with Ishaan Khatter ("Are they dating?") and Ishaan's equation with Tara Sutaria ("Were they dating?") already and something like that is going to happen on Neha Dhupia's brand new season of BFFs With Vogue. Neha shared a just a glimpse of her debut episode for Season 3, featuring the Kapoor sisters - Janhvi and Khushi - in which the Dhadak actress was fired a few interesting questions. The teaser appears to show Janhvi Kapoor dodging most of the queries, including: "So, you're okay with Ishaan and Tara dating each other?" with the reaction: "This is a trick question" while the full episode will perhaps reveal what all she actually said on the show.

The BFFs With Vogue teaser reveals Janhvi Kapoor's "wildest fantasies" when she says: "Skinny dipping... sweaty and hot and..." before realising "My dad's going see this. I'm going to stop." Janhvi is also asked questions like "Who has a better choice in boys?" and "Have you ever fallen for a colleague?" and her expressions are really ROFL.

Meanwhile, sister Khushi Kapoor has always got Janhvi's back: "She's good because she's like nice and single," Khushi said about Janhvi and she replied: "Yeh hoti hai nah behen!"

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Ishaan Khatter when it was speculated that these two were seeing each other. But in last year's Koffee With Karan, when Karan Johar asked told her: "Conjecture is that you are dating Ishaan Khatter," Janhvi quickly said: "I am not." On a separate episode, Tara Sutaria claimed she's single and when asked if she ever dated Ishaan Khatter, said: "Ishaan and I are actually childhood friends. I mean we've known each other for a really long time." Last year, it was reported that Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria had a bitter break-up after dating for years.

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.

