Ishaan Khatter Takes Us To 'Chef' Janhvi Kapoor's Kitchen In This Viral Video

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor_fans)

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor occupied a spot on the list of trends all of Saturday, after a video of Janhvi Kapoor surfaced on social media. In the video, which was originally shared by Ishaan Khatter on his Instagram story and has now been shared by several fan clubs, Janhvi can be seen showcasing her a culinary skills. Dressed in a grey top and a printed skirt, the Dhadak actress can be seen with a ladle in her hand. However, at the end of the video, she can be seen handing it over to a chef. Ishaan hilariously captioned the video and wrote: "Chef Janhvi. All rights reserved."

Check out the viral video here:

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, which is a remake of the 2016 Marathi hit film Sairat. Janhvi and Ishaan are often spotted hanging out together and even make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles. A few months ago, Ishaan shared a picture of Janhvi on his Instagram profile and captioned it: "Why you photobomb? Was going for a nice picture of open sky."

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and others. She will also be seen in the horror-comedy Rooh Afza, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Ishaan Khatter's last release was Dhadak. He made his Bollywood debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds.

