Ishaan Khatter Posts A Pic Of Janhvi Kapoor. The Internet Thinks 'Koffee Conjecture' Is True

Ishaan Khatter shared this photo of Janhvi (courtesy ishaan95)

Highlights Ishaan Khatter shared a photo of Janhvi "Why you photobomb?" he wrote "Dating for sure," read a comment

Ishaan Khatter shared a photo of Janhvi Kapoor on his Instagram and fans just can't stop commenting about their rumoured relationship status. Ishaan Instagrammed a close-up shot of Janhvi with the caption: "Why you photobomb? Was going for a nice picture of open sky." In the photo, Janhvi can be seen busy on her phone with the evening sky in the backdrop. Shared on Thursday evening, Ishaan's photo of Janhvi garnered over 1,22,312 'likes' in two hours. Meanwhile, comments like: "Dating for sure" and "There should be Dhadak 2" flooded the comments' section. Some from Ishaan's Instafam also think that Ishaan's post appears to confirm Karan Johar's "conjecture" on Koffee With Karan.

"Koffee With Karan conjecture..." read a comment while another one added: "Karan was right." They are referring to Karan Johar's query to Janhvi when he asked if she's dating her Dhadak co-star. "Conjecture is that you are dating Ishaan Khatter," Karan said on last Sunday's episode of his talk show, to which Janhvi quickly said: "I am not."

Janhvi went on Karan's show along with brother Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar, moving on from Janhvi, then asked Arjun if there's any truth to Janhvi and Ishaan's dating rumours. "He's always around her!" was Arjun's response, which really surprised Janhvi. "Who's team are you on?" she asked Arjun on the show.

Janhvi and Ishaan, who are often spotted hanging out together, had a blockbuster Dhadak party earlier this year. Janhvi was also spotted attending Ishaan's birthday party earlier this month.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak this year. Ahead of that Ishaan made his acting debut with Indo-Iranian director Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds but Dhadak was his first film in Bollywood. Janhvi will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.