Koffee With Karan 6: When Janhvi Kapoor Asked Arjun, 'Are You Single?' And His Expression Said It All

Arjun Kapoor is always trolling his sisters on social media but the next episode of Koffee With Karan will make way for some sweet revenge on Janhvi's part. It all began when Koffee host Karan Johar enquired if Janhvi is dating Ishaan Khatter or not. A teaser of the next episode reveals Karan Johar used his favourite word (conjecture) and told Janhvi: "Conjecture is that you are dating Ishaan Khatter," which she quickly denied: "I am not." But when Arjun was asked if there's any truth to the dating rumours about Ishaan and Janhvi, he said: "He's always around her!" Loud protests came from Janhvi, who said: "Who's team are you on?" Janhvi co-starred with Ishaan Khatter in her debut film Dhadak.

The tables then turned on Arjun Kapoor when Karan Johar asked him: "What about you, are you single?" Janhvi too asked her big brother: "Even we've never had this conversation. Are you single?" After being asked this, Arjun Kapoor may have remained silent but his expression clearly gave it away. Arjun Kapoor is rumoured to be dating actress-model Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are often spotted hanging out together at parties. In recent photos on social media, they can be seen posing with each other at a party with Kareena Kapoor. They also attended Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Diwali party together. Malaika and Arjun began featuring in gossip sections after her separation from Arbaaz Khan in 2016. The rumoured couple have carefully avoided being photographed together since then but in August this year, they were spotted cheering for their favourite designer from the front row at the Lakme Fashion Week. Malaika and Arjun also reportedly walked into the sets of India's Got Talent recently.

Meanwhile, the Koffee teaser also revealed more interesting glimpses of the episode to come. For example, between Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, Janhvi would love to share a room with Deepika. "We'll listen to South Indian music together," she said. Arjun also called Janhvi: "Poo-bani-Parvati" when she said: "I don't know what hook-up means."

The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan will mark Janhvi Kapoor's debut on the Koffee couch.