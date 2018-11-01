In Pics: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput And Janhvi Kapoor At Ishaan Khatter's Birthday Party

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in Mumbai

Highlights His mother Neelima Azim was also there Janhvi was dressed to impress in a light brown bodycon outfit Ishaan's Dhadak released in July

Actor Ishaan Khatter started his 23rd birthday celebrations with a close-knit party hosted at a restaurant in Mumbai with brother Shahid Kapoor, sister-in-law Mira Rajput, mother Neelima Azim and Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor. The pictures of these celebs entering the venue have been captured by the paparazzi and they were all smiles for the cameras. New parents Shahid and Mira were photographed hand-in-hand. She wore a purple top with black trousers while Shahid complemented her in grey T-shirt and denims. Janhvi was dressed to impress in a light brown bodycon outfit. Ishaan happily posed for the cameras outside the restaurant with mother Neelima and also interacted with his fans.

Take a look at the pictures here.

Mira Rajput also shared a sneak peek from the birthday celebrations. Ishaan was clearly surprised to see the three-tier sumptuous chocolate cake. "Birthday boy," she captioned her post, which she shared on her Instagram stories.

Inside Ishaan Khatter's birthday party.

Screenshot of Instagram stories posted by Mira Rajput

Ishaan Khatter made his big screen debut with Indo-Iranian director Majid Majidi's film Beyond The Clouds while his first Hindi film was Dhadak with Janhvi.

Dhadak directed by Shashank Khaitan was a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Dhadak released this July and was Janhvi's debut film.

Ishaan, who is close to his brother Shahid, earlier said he discusses his professional choices with him. "In the past I have shared with my brother and mother about the work that I am going to do. I think if you are close to somebody, you tend to share something that is so important to you and films are a very important part of my life," Ishaan told news agency IANS.

Happy birthday, Ishaan Khatter!