Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Have A Dhadak Party. Invitees Include Khushi

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor at Dhadak success party

Highlights Janhvi and Khushi entered the venue hand-in-hand Dhadak has made over Rs 70 crore Dhadak is Janhvi's debut film

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated the success of her debut film Dhadak on Thursday evening with co-star Ishaan Khatter, director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar. Dressed in a stunning LBD, Janhvi made the spotlight follow her. She looked extremely beautiful and was accompanied by sister Khushi, who also opted for an all-black outfit. Janhvi and Khushi entered the venue hand-in-hand and later interacted with all the guests. Khushi also joined team Dhadak for their group photos. Dhadak, which released some weeks ago, has made over Rs 70 crore at the box office. The film is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

Inside Janhvi and Ishaan's Dhadak success party.

Dhadak had opened mostly to positive reviews. Janhvi had screened the film multiple times for her family. During the trailer launch of Dhadak, Janhvi had opened about her mother Sridevi wanted her to debut with a film like Sairat. "I saw Sairat with mom at home and I remember telling her 'I wish that this was my first film and I could do something like it'. Me and mom had this big discussion on how she wanted a role like this for me and then you (Karan Johar) called and it happened," news agency PTI quoted Janhvi as saying. Sridevi died this February in Dubai after drowning in her hotel bathtub.

Meanwhile, Dhadak is Ishaan's second film. He debuted this year with Majid Majidi's Indo-Iranian film Beyond The Clouds. He is Shahid Kapoor's brother.

Both Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter haven't announced their next project yet.