Dhadak: This Tweet From Karan Johar Must Have Made Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter's Day

After Dhadak completed a week at the theatres, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were welcomed in Bollywood, yet again, with a heart-warming tweet on Saturday. Karan Johar, who has launched several newcomers in Bollywood, including slew of star-kids, introduced Janhvi and Ishaan to Bollywood with the recent release Dhadak - while this is Janhvi's maiden Bollywood film, Ishaan has already starred in Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. In a note addressed to the newbies, this is how KJo wished them luck for future endeavours: "Looking far and ahead! A new path and an exciting journey awaits them... great films and constant learning! Welcome to the movies you two! All of us at Dharma Movies love you."

BTW, thank you, Karan Johar, for this lovely new still from Dhadak. * Spoiler Alert * It is from when Janhvi's Parthavi and Madhukar played by Ishaan get married in Kolkata after relocating from Udaipur.

Looking far and ahead! A new path and an exciting journey awaits them...great films and constant learning! Welcome to the movies you too!!! All of us at @DharmaMovies love you! @ShashankKhaitan@apoorvamehta18pic.twitter.com/aS56t2B3F6 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 28, 2018

On Twitter, Janhvi and Ishaan also received a shout out from director Shashank Khaitan: "Dhadak... Madhu and Parthavi's journey of discovering eternal love, hardships and the brutal reality of life," he tweeted.

Dhadak also holds a highly emotional value for Karan Johar, who was part of Sridevi's close circle of friends. Sridevi died in February this year, after which Janhvi has remembered her in several of her promotional interviews for Dhadak.

Dhadak is the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, about which Karan Johar recently told PTI: "I was not nervous, I was petrified and I am still. Every time you touch a piece of art and recreate it and adapt it, there is always a mental fear. This is not anywhere meant to be compared to Sairat, it is a fan boy's homage to the original source material."

Meanwhile, there's no word about Janhvi or Ishaan's upcoming projects. The duo are currently basking in the box office glory of Dhadak - it's scored Rs 54 crores so far and is expected to make more.