Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's Zingaat 'Happiness' Secret Revealed In This Pic

Farah Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter on the sets of Dhadak (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Farah Khan choreographed Zingaat Zingaat has over 56 million views on YouTube Dhadak will release on July 20

The makers of Dhadak, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the peppy track Zingaat redux, which saw Janhvi and Ishaan setting the dance floor on fire. The picture which has been shared on Dharma Productions' official Instagram page, perfectly encapsulates the very essence of the peppy song Zingaat. In the picture, film's lead couple Janhvi and Ishaan, along with the song's choreographer Farah Khan, can be seen dressed in their respective costumes and the trio appears to be having a fun time. The picture was shared along with the caption: "Happiness is having a happy song to dance to, especially when it's Zingaat!"



Take a look at the post here:



Soon after Zingaat redux released, it booked a spot on the trends list. The song opened to mixed reviews, it was criticised for not being able to match up to the original, which was a part of Marathi film Sairat. However, despite the negative reviews, Zingaat went crazy viral and managed to get over 56 million views on YouTube. Apart from the audiences, the song was even praised by eminent choreographer Shiamak Davar, who during a media interaction told mid-day: "I really liked the video. Ishaan, being a natural dancer, sets the tone of the song." Farah Khan, especially came out of her choreographic retirement for the song, earlier tweeted: "Worth coming out of choreographic retirement for Zingaat:



Check out the song here:





