Karan Johar Breaks Silence On <i>Dhadak 2</i> Delays: "Censor Board Took Time, But For The Right Reasons"

Dhadak 2, produced by Dharma Productions, explores themes of caste and social discrimination. The film was originally slated for release in November 2024, but was pushed to March 2025 due to certification-related delays. Starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhadak 2 is now finally set to be released on August 1, 2025.

At the trailer launch of the film on Friday, producer Karan Johar opened up about the challenges and responsibilities that come with telling socially relevant stories through mainstream cinema, especially when dealing with sensitive themes.

Speaking about Dhadak 2, Karan Johar acknowledged that while Dharma Productions has traditionally been associated with a certain kind of glamorous, feel-good cinema, the studio has also consciously taken steps to evolve. "We've always tried to shake things up, pick stories that matter and present them with utmost sensitivity," he said.

With Dhadak 2, the team chose a subject that urgently needed attention. "The best way to bring change is through art. Cinema is an impressionable medium, and if content creators like us don't take up such themes and tell these stories, who will?"

Karan Johar, who also backed 2018's Dhadak which launched Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, admitted that while he doesn't fear backlash, he's mindful of the challenges such films may face during certification. However, his experience with the Censor Board during Dhadak 2 was a positive one. "They were understanding, compassionate, and completely aligned with the message we were trying to convey. Both sides worked with mutual respect, and it took time but for the right reasons," he added.

The filmmaker also urged that audiences should not be surprised by the film's reality. "What Dhadak 2 shows is very real. No matter where you live, this story is relevant, and it needs to be addressed."

Addressing the delay in bringing the story to the cinemas, Karan Johar said, "Yes, it took time to reach cinemas, but we're proud that we told the story the way we imagined it. It's a love story, yes, but it says something powerful and that matters."

