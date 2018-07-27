Dhadak Box Office Collection Day 7: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter Have 51 Crore Reasons To Smile

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Dhadak (courtesy taranadarsh)

The Dhadak dhamaka continues at the box office! Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its first week and has raked in an impressive amount of Rs 51 crores in seven days, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on social media. It appears, Dhadak has indeed made Mr Adarsh's predictions about the film's ticket sales come true. As he was mapping Dhadak's performance at the box office, Mr Adarsh predicted the movie should close its first week at around Rs 51 crores. This is what a part of his Instagram post read on Friday: "Dhadak has a solid Week 1... Crosses Rs 50 cr mark." Dhadak is currently at a score of Rs 51.56 crore and counting.

However, the second week appears to be quite pivotal for Dhadak as Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout may affect the film's box office collections, said Mr Adarsh. "Weekend 2 is crucial... Will the new releases [especially #MI6] affect its biz or will it stay strong?... Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 4.76 cr, Wed 4.06 cr, Thu 3.55 cr. Total: Rs 51.56 cr," his post said.

Dhadak marks Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut while it is Ishaan Khatter's second film. At a recent media interaction in Mumbai, the actress said the success of Dhadak is just a small step towards the journey she's just begun. IANS quoted Janhvi as saying: "I still think that I have long way to go. I don't think success of one film, even though it means the world to me, will change that perception."

"There are still many things that I need to do or I aspire to do to earn love, affection and acceptance from the audience but it's a stepping stone of my career," she added.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.