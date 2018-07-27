Janhvi Kapoor Was Asked If Dhadak Helped Remove The Star Kid Tag: 'One Film Isn't Enough'

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Dhadak. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Janhvi Kapoor feels that even though her debut film Dhadak is a "stepping stone of her career," it hasn't completely managed to remove her "star kid tag" - something she said she would like to change, reports news agency IANS. During a recent media interaction, Janhvi said that the success of a single film is not enough to change people's perception. "I hope so," Janhvi said, when asked if Dhadak helped remove the "star kid" tag on her. "I still think that I have long way to go. I don't think success of one film, even though it means the world to me, will change that perception," she added. The 22-year-old actress also mentioned that she aspires to receive more love from the audience and told IANS: "There are still many things that I need to do or I aspire to do to earn love, affection and acceptance from the audience but it's a stepping stone of my career."

Talking about her future plans in the industry, Janhvi said that she will try to polish herself as an actor and that her major aim is to garner love from the audience. "I will try to impress people in the future because this is what I love doing more than anything else so, I just want to keep at it. I think one thing that I have taken away with is you just need to keep working, improving and keep finding reason to stay positive," IANS quoted her as saying.

Janhvi, who is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, has often been addressed as a "star kid." During the film's trailer launch in June, Dhadak producer Karan Johar backed his decision of casting Janhvi Kapoor in the film and said that star kids should "grow beyond their name" and "make their own identity" in the industry," stated IANS.

Meanwhile, Dhadak has managed to collect Rs 48.1 crore within 6 days of its release and it is expected to cross the 50 crore mark soon. Dhadak, directed by Shashank Kahitan, is a Hindi remake of the Marathi film Sairat.

(With inputs from IANS)