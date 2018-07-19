Dhadak Actor Janhvi Kapoor On Competition With Sara Ali Khan: 'It's Not Survival Of The Fittest Kind Of Situation'

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan photographed together

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are making their Bollywood debuts this year. While Janhvi's Dhadak will release this Friday, Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath is expected to hit the theatres in November. In an interview to news agency PTI, Janhvi said she had been continually bombarded with questions about her competition with Sara Ali Khan, which she finds a little "odd." "Over the course of this past month, I've been asked about competition a lot. I find it odd because Ishaan hasn't been asked about it. And I think that's because I'm a girl. It's sad that sometimes we make it about how only one of the girls can be successful because we are very capable of being happy for each other. I think it's not a nice thing to put on the young girls in our society."

Janhvi Kapoor also added that rather than competing, "co-existence should be encouraged amongst young girls". "I don't think it's survival of the fittest kind of situation. Coexisting is natural and it should be encouraged amongst young girls."

Speaking about Sara Ali Khan and her debut film, the 21-year-old actress said: "I'm really excited to see so many new faces, so much new talent. I've had the pleasure to know Sara. I think she's stunning; she is full of life and energy. I'm excited to see what she'll bring. So I know she's going to kill it."

Sara Ali Khan, who is Saif Ali Khan's daughter with first wife Amrita Singh, will also be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is being produced by Karan Johar. Sara Ali Khan will play Ranveer Singh's love interest in the film. Simmba is expected to hit theatres on December 28.

Meanwhile, Dhadak is all set to hit theatres in July 20. The film is the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which featured Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. The film has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.