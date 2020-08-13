Here's How Sara Ali Khan Celebrated Her 25th Birthday At Home

Sara Ali Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: filmy_w0rld)

You must have seen pictures from Sara Ali Khan's early birthday celebrations, but in case you missed the video from her in-house festivities, we are here to help. On her Instagram story, the actress shared snippets from her 25th birthday celebrations. The video was later shared by fans clubs dedicated to the actress on Instagram (there are so many). In the video, a happy Sara Ali Khan can be seen cutting her birthday cakes (there were three). For her birthday, Sara picked an olive green top and a white skirt and she looked stunning as always. Here's the video from Sara's birthday celebrations :

Here are some more pictures from Sara's fun-filled birthday celebrations at home:

The Simmba actress also shared a special post for her mother and actress Amrita Singh. She wrote in her post: "Quarter century ho gayi! From being a pup mommy to a human mommy. Love you, Maa."

Sara's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. The couple, who are parents to a son named Taimur, 3, announced their second pregnancy on Wednesday. Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming projects include Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan, and Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.