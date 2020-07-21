Here's How Abhishek Bachchan Reacted To Breathe: Into The Shadows Co-Star Amit Sadh's Post For Him

Amit Sadh with Abhishek Bachchan on the sets of Breathe 2. (courtesy theamitsadh)

Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently being treated for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, along with his father Amitabh Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (both coronavirus-positive), received the "sweetest" note from his Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star Amit Sadh on Instagram. The actor posted multiple pictures of himself along with Abhishek from the sets of the show. In the comments section, Abhishek Bachchan wrote: "Brother, this is the sweetest. Thank you for your wishes for the family. Regret not being able to celebrate your achievements and success together. But we shall very soon. You are a great friend and can't wait for that hug."

Addressing Abhishek Bachchan as his "brother," Amit Sadh in his post, wrote: "This one is for my senior, my brother Abhishek Bachchan. The actor whom I've been closely following and have been looking up to since Guru, Yuva, Bunty Aur Babli and the list goes on and on. Bro, I just want to thank you. Thank you for being the best senior. For being an actor who treated me like his equal. You never once let me feel that you're more or I'm any less. You're the best listener in between takes."

In his post, Amit stated that his celebrations of Breathe: Into The Shadows, where he features as Kabir Sawant, will remain incomplete without Abhishek. He wrote: "My celebration of Breathe, the happiness of our series reaching the depths of our country will not begin or conclude without this mention. You inspire me and I can't wait to get back on a set to work with you. I love the relationship that developed between Kabir and Avinash."

The Kai Po Che! actor signed off the post by wishing Abhishek Bachchan and his family a speedy recovery. "As you read this, I just pray to God that you, Mr Bachchan and your entire family recover from COVID-19 and come back home healthy. So that you and I can meet and I can give you a tight hug. If they want to quarantine me for that for two weeks, I'm ready to be shut in for a month. I love you so much bro. Can't wait to see you soon."

Amit Sadh took a COVID-19 test after his co-star Abhishek Bachchan tested positive. Amit Sadh tested negative for the coronavirus. He tweeted, "Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily, I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength."

Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength ! — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 13, 2020

Breathe: Into The Shadows is the sequel to Amazon Prime Video's Breathe, which featured R Madhavan. Besides Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh, the web-series also features Mission Mangal actress Nithya Menen.