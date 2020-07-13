Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe: Into The Shadows Co-Star Amit Sadh Tests COVID-19 Negative

Amit Sadh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: theamitsadh)

Actor Amit Sadh, who co-starred with Abhishek Bachchan in recently released web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows, tested negative for the coronavirus on Monday. Amit took a COVID-19 test after Abhishek Bachchan was diagnosed with the virus on Saturday. The 44-year-old actor is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital with his father, superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who also tested coronavirus positive. Sharing an update about his health on Twitter, Amit Sadh wrote: "Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily, I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength."

Take a look at Amit Sadh's tweet here:

Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength ! — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 13, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan announced that he tested COVID-19 positive in a tweet on Saturday evening, an hour after Big B revealed his coronavirus diagnosis. Following Abhishek Bachchan's tweet, Amit Sadh, on Sunday, shared a post on Twitter stating that despite feeling fine, he would take a COVID-19 test as a precaution. "Thank you everyone for all your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine. However, will get a precautionary COVID-19 test done today. My thought and prayers are with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery," read Amit Sadh's post.

Apart from Amit Sadh, Abhishek Bachchan co-starred with Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher in Prime Video's web-series that released earlier this month.

Abhishek Bachchan's wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old daughter have also tested positive for the coronavirus, a day after Big B and Abhishek announced their COVID-19 test results. Amitabh Bachchan's four bungalows in Mumbai, including Jalsa, where the superstar currently lives with his family, have been sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).