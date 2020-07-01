Breathe: Into The Shadows Trailer - Is Abhishek Bachchan 'A Father Or A Murderer?'

Abhishek Bachchan in a still from Breathe: Into The Shadows. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Amit Sadh plays a cop in charge of catching the serial killer

Nithya Menen plays Abhishek's onscreen wife

Breathe: Into The Shadows will stream starting July 10

Abhishek Bachchan takes over from R Madhavan, as a desperate father trying to save his child, in upcoming Amazon Original web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows. In the first part of the series, Madhavan played the role of a father on a killing spree to save his son. In the second season, Abhishek Bachchan plays psychiatrist Avinash Sabharwal, whose daughter Siya is missing for over three months without a word from the kidnapper. When the kidnapper finally contacts Avinash, he asks the desperate father to kill people (selected by the kidnapper) to save his daughter. Enter Amit Sadh as inspector Kabir Sawant, who is in-charge of investigating the serial murders.

Avinash decides to insert himself in the ongoing investigation to stay ahead of the cops while trying to analyse the kidnappers mission. Nithya Menen plays Abhishek Bachchan's onscreen wife Abha, who constantly supports her husband Avinash as he embarks on a dark journey to save their daughter. Ivana Kaur plays the role of Siya.

Breathe: Into The Shadows is the intriguing story of "a man who did all he could to save his family," a gritty cop and an unknown villain hell bent on destroying everything they hold dear.

Watch the trailer of Breathe: Into The Shadows

Breathe: Into The Shadows is the second season of Amazon Original web-series Breathe. The show also features Hrishikesh Joshi, Plabita Borthakur and Saiyami Kher. The show is directed by Mayank Sharma.

Breathe: Into The Shadows will premiere on Prime Video starting July 10.