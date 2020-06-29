Breathe: Into The Shadows Teaser - The Villain Who Makes Abhishek Bachchan Miserable

A still from the teaser of Breathe: Into The Shadows. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Abhishek plays the role of a father on a quest to find his daughter

Breathe 2 will stream on Prime Video from July 10

The show also features Amit Sadh and Saiyami Kher

After introducing the views to the two protagonists of upcoming series Breathe: Into The Shadows, the makers shared a teaser introducing the masked-antagonist they are up against. Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh, who play the aforementioned protagonists, shared the teaser, in which Abhishek Bachchan, who plays the role of an affluent doctor, can be seen searching for his daughter Siya, when he receives a call and an ominous speaker says, "Sorry doctor, you're late." He also shared a poster featuring the masked villain and wrote, "You just got a glimpse but... there's more to him than you can imagine!"

Here's the latest teaser of Breathe: Into The Shadows:

Last week, the makers of Breathe: Into The Shadows introduced the character of Amit Sadh, who played senior inspector Kabir Sawant in the first season of the crime thriller. In the teaser he is introduced as an inmate in a Nashik jail and he appears to be on the hitlist of some other inmates. Before that, we met Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen as a couple who are raising their -year-old daughter Siya in Mumbai and who mysteriously goes missing one day.

Here are the previous teasers of Breathe: Into The Shadows:

Breathe: Into The Shadows, which also features Saiyami Kher, is the second season of the Prime Video's original 2018 series Breathe. The show's trailer will release online on July 1 while the show will stream on July 10. The show is directed by Mayank Sharma.