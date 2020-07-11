'Overwhelmed,' Abhishek Bachchan Thanks The Team Of Breathe: Into The Shadows

Abhishek Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy bachchan)

Highlights Breathe: Into The Shadows released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday

It marks Abhishek Bachchan's web debut

"Till we breathe again," wrote Abhishek Bachchan

Just a day after the release of his first web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows, Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture with the entire team, accompanying it with a thank you note. "I am so overwhelmed by all your love and support for Breathe: Into the shadows," wrote Abhishek Bachchan, adding, "As an actor, our greatest joy is to receive a positive response to our hard work. Reading all your beautiful comments all day has been so wonderful and emotional." Thanking the director of Breathe 2, Abhishek wrote: "The credit has to go entirely to Mayank Sharma my incredible director. His conviction has been such a guiding light."

Later in his post, the Guru actor thanked the show's writers and producers. "To the great team of writers: Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed. To Abundantia Entertainment our producers, especially Vikram Malhotra for not just co-creating the show but being such a champion of it. Never losing hope and strengthening our resolve whenever we wavered. To an incredible crew, who worked tirelessly and made the show look so awesome. And most importantly did it with a huge smile," read an excerpt from Abhishek's post.

In his post, Abhishek also thanked the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, and his co-stars. He wrote: "To the team at Amazon Prime Video for their belief, immense hard work and literally putting their 'money where their mouth is.' And lastly to my great co-actors. Almost all of the appreciation that Avinash Sabarwal is getting is due to their brilliance. They have all been so understanding, patient and encouraging towards me during the shoot, that whatever my performance is wouldn't be possible without them. Amit, Nithya, Saiyami, Hrishikesh, Shrikant, little Ivana, Resham, Plabita, Sunil ji, Shraddha, Ravi garu, Shruti, Kuljeet, Pawan, Debbie and a host of other that I didn't have the fortune of sharing camera space with but did such a great job. A special mention to Varin Roopani, Dwij Vala and Ravish Dumra that essayed younger Avinash. All brilliant and I'm so thankful."

Abhishek Bachchan signed off the post saying, "It has been an amazing journey and I hope you, the audience, enjoy watching the series. Again, I am so humbled and equally inspired after your support and love. Till we breathe again....All my love."

Read Abhishek Bachchan's post here:

Breathe: Into The Shadows is the sequel to Amazon Prime Video's Breathe, which featured R Madhavan. Besides Abhishek Bachchan, the show also features Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen.