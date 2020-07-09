Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe: Into The Shadows Gets A Shout Out From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek in Breathe: Into The Shadows. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights It marks Abhishek Bachchan's debut in the digital world

The web series is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 10

"Love you. Thank you," wrote Abhishek

Abhishek Bachchan, who is all set to make his web debut with Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows, got a big shout out from his wife and Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. On Thursday, the actress shared several posters from the web-series (which is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 10) on her Instagram profile. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in her caption wrote: "Shine on, baby." Reacting to Aishwarya's post, Abhishek wrote in the comments section: "Love you. Thank you."

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post here:

Earlier, speaking of the show, Abhishek, in an online interview, told PTI: "When I heard the story, I immediately said yes. The criteria that it was on Amazon Prime Video or that it was going to be a movie or a TV show is immaterial to me. At the end of the day, it was great material which I really liked and wanted to be a part of it."

Abhishek Bachchan, who plays the role of a tormented father and a psychiatrist in Breathe: Into The Shadows, shared a reminder of the show's release date on his Instagram profile. In the video, Abhishek says, "I think you should see this too." He captioned the video: "Memories often make us smile but they also give us strength and reason to fight! Breathe: Into The Shadows, out tomorrow."

Breathe: Into The Shadows is the sequel to Amazon Prime Video's Breathe, which featured R Madhavan. Besides Abhishek Bachchan, the show also features Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen.