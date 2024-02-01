Heeramandi First Look: Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha In A World Of Love, Power And Freedom

Manisha, Sonakshi, Aditi in the series. (courtesy: YouTube)

Welcome to the grand, spectacular and intriguing world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The makers unveiled a new teaser of the show and it's absolutely stunning. Needless to say, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's creation can't be imagined without opulence and grandeur. The first look of Heeramandi was no different. Courtesans Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Shaikh can be seen bonding with each other in the teaser. While they can be seen dressed in yellow suits, Sonakshi Sinha enters the scene in her black outfit and with an intriguing look. Does she have a hidden motive? The teaser, spanning more than one minutes, shows Richa as a bride, Manisha murdering someone, Aditi and Sharmin Segal firing pistols in the backdrop of the pre-Independent India and freedom movements. Take a look:

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Netflix India captioned the post with these words, "Here's your first look at legendary Indian creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first series EVER: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!" Take a look:

Last year, the makers unveiled another first look of the series. The teaser showcased all the actresses dressed in yellow ensembles, looking in the camera as the text "Sanjay Leela Bhansali invites you the world where courtesans were queens" flashed on screen. The caption on the post shared by Netflix India and Bhansali Productions read: "Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can't wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of Heeramandi. Coming soon." Take alook:

Speaking about his magnum-opus, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in a statement earlier, said, "Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has directed films like Khamoshi: The Musical, Black, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Guzaarish, to name a few. His last directorial project was the 2022 hit Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role and Ajay Devgn in a supporting role.