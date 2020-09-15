'Happy And Relieved,' Writes Preity Zinta After Third Negative COVID-19 Test In Dubai

Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realpz )

Actress Preity Zinta, who flew to Dubai last week to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, has tested negative for COVID-19 for the third time. The actress is currently completing her quarantine time in a hotel in Dubai. Sharing an update about her recent COVID-19 test, Preity posted a video of a healthcare worker performing a swab test on her and wrote: "3rd COVID test was done and the result was negative. I'm so happy and relieved and grateful to this wonderful lady for being gentle while testing cause it's quite an experience getting a COVID test." She added: "Now two more tests to go and 2 more days in quarantine. I've been so jet lagged that I got my quarantine days wrong. It's day 5 of quarantine today." Preity is the co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab.

Take a look:

Earlier this week, the actress took her second COVID-19 test and shared a video on Instagram updating her fans about her health and her quarantine life. "Day 2 of quarantine is all about being positive in life and crossing your fingers and praying that you are negative post a COVID test. It's always a bit scary when you take this test so fingers crossed. Take care and stay safe guys... love you all," she captioned her post.

On her day 1 of quarantine, Preity Zinta posted a video, in which she talked about how she has been keeping everything around her sanitized. She wrote: "For a busy body like me, day 1 of quarantine feels weird ... actually weirder than expected. Now that I have sanitised everything twice I'm going to find some other things to do. On a positive note, it's great to be in Dubai. Hope it cools down soon. Love you all."

Preity Zinta was last seen in 2018 filmBhaiaji Superhit.