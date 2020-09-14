'Miss My Better Half': Preity Zinta, Currently Quarantining In Dubai, Shares Post For Husband Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Highlights "Miss being outdoors," wrote Preity

"Quarantine life," she added

The photo features Preity hugging Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta, who is currently quarantining in Dubai, is missing her husband Gene Goodenough a lot and her latest post on Instagram clearly reflects it. The actress, who is the co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab, flew to Dubai a couple of days ago to attend the Indian Premier League 2020. In her latest post, Preity Zinta wrote: "Miss being outdoors and miss my better half. #Day3 #Missingyou #Hubby #quarantinelife #Ipl2020." In the picture, the actress can be seen hugging Gene Goodenough while posing for the camera. Preity Zinta has been adding posts to her "IPL diaries" for the last few days but more on that later.

First, check out Preity Zinta's post for her husband here:

Preity Zinta has been sharing updates about her quarantine life on Instagram. On Sunday, she shared a "post workout selfie" and wrote: "Trying to stay productive during this quarantine."

Before that, she posted a video of herself from what appears to be her hotel room and captioned it: "Day 2 of quarantine is all about being positive in life and crossing your fingers and praying. That you are negative post a COVID test. It's always a bit scary when you take this test so fingers crossed. Take care and stay safe guys... love you all."

On her first day of quarantine in Dubai, the actress shared a clip of herself and wrote: "For a busy body like me, day 1 of quarantine feels weird ... actually weirder than expected. Now that I have sanitised everything twice I'm going to find some other things to do. On a positive note, it's great to be in Dubai. Hope it cools down soon. Love you all."

Preity Zinta has featured in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Veer-Zaara, Kya Kehna, Sangharsh and Dil Chahta Hai among many others