Preity Zinta's Attempt At Giving Husband Gene A 'Good Enough Haircut'

Preity Zinta shared this video. (courtesy realpz)

Highlights "I know he really trusts me," she wrote

"I'm hoping it goes well," she added

"Lockdown haircut," Preity hashtagged her post

Preity Zinta, who keeps sharing snippets of her activities with husband Gene Goodenough and their pet dog Bruno, just shared another adorable video. In the video, Preity can be seen giving a haircut to Gene with a trimmer. Sharing the video, Preity wrote, "I know he really trusts me when he lets me cut his hair. I'm hoping it goes well, otherwise... I don't even want to think about it." The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress made a little pun of Gene's surname and wrote, "Please pray Mr Goodenough gets a good enough haircut," and added a fingers-crossed emoji. She also added the hashtags "lockdown haircut" and "quarantine" to her post. Take a look:

A few days back, Preity shared a glimpse of how Gene and Bruno were keeping themselves entertained on their 82nd day of being at home. In the video, Gene can be seen adorably imitating Bruno. "Side effects of home quarantine. Need I say more. Hope when it's all over we are still sane and I hope this brings a smile to your face if you are stressed and worried at home," Preity captioned her video."

Preity Zinta is currently staying in Los Angeles with her husband and their dog. A few days back, Preity shared a video of how she turned a lamp post into a gym prop to stay fit during home quarantine. "Finding different ways to stay fit during this quarantine. In simpler words this is what jugaad looks like," she wrote.

When Preity turned a chair into a gym prop for "effective lower back and hip strengthening exercise."

Preity Zinta got married to Gene Goodenough in February, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Preity was last seen in the 2018 action-comedy Bhaiaji Superhit where she shared screen space with Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.