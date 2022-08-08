Preity Zinta's Brunch Date With Husband Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough. (courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough scooped some time out from their "baby duties." The actress shared a video from her brunch date on her Instagram profile. On the menu were some grilled sandwiches, eggs benedict and pancakes with a generous drizzle of chocolate. Preity captioned her video: "Sunday splurge It's nice to take some time out from baby duties and go out. It's also nice to let go and eat as if there is no tomorrow." She added the hashtags #patiparmeshwar, #cheatday, #yummy and #sundayfunday to her happy post. The actress got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016 and she moved to Los Angeles. However, she keeps visiting India. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy last year.

See Preity Zinta's post here:

Announcing the arrival of her kids earlier, Preity Zinta wrote: "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia."

Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.