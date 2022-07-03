Inside Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni And Sonali Bendre's Reunion. See Pic

Preity Zinta shared this picture. (courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta has shared a group selfie as she partied with her friends Hrithik Roshan and Sonali Bendre and her husband Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles, California. Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni were also part of the group as they went out and made it "a night to remember". In the image, all are seen flashing their million-dollar smile as Hrithik Roshan clicks the picture. She captioned it as "A night to remember, followed by a heart emoticon and hashtags, "#memories #ting". Check out the post below:

A few days ago, Preity Zinta also shared a picture from her lunch date with her husband, Gene Goodenough. She captioned the adorable photo as "Lunch date #weekend #date #selfie #ting".

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is currently holidaying in Los Angeles with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. Sussanne Khan is also in Los Angeles with her boyfriend for the past few days. The War actor shared a picture from his Los Angeles diaries, and captioned it as, "My god! I surprise myself I tell you! I should cook more often. What a talent! I'm amazing :) ( all rubbish . But I choose to trust the little man hridz) Hehe. #breakfastclub #iwannacook #LAdiaries". The post featured bread toat with scrambled eggs and his son Hridaan.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. Helmed by director duo Pushkar-Gayathri, the film is a remake of a hit Tamil film of the same name. The film is slated to release on September 30.