Katrina Kaif Is 'Loving' Hrithik Roshan's Bearded Look And Husband Vicky Kaushal Is Triggered

Katrina Kaif is all praises for her Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan, who shared a video on his Instagram handle showing off his well-maintained beard and chiselled features. His looks are enough to charm his fans. The video is from his recent commercial for a brand of men's grooming products. Katrina Kaif was, perhaps, bit to enthusiastic in her praise, prompting a response from husband Vicky Kaushal. Katrina shared Hrithik's post on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Loving this Beardo vibe". She tagged Vicky Kaushal, bearded himself, who responded forthwith. He shared Katrina's post on his Instagram story and wrote, "We need to talk!!!"

Here have a look:

A few days, ago Hrithik Roshan shared a clean-shaven look on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, " Oops". The actor will be sporting a full-grown beard in his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. It is slated to release in theatres on September 30.

Coming back to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, ever since the couple got married last year in December, they have been painting the Instagram red with their mushy pictures. Check out some of their lovey-dovey posts below:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has several films in her kitty - Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, Laxman Utekar's untitled with Sara Ali Khan, Anand Tiwari's untitled and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.