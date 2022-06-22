Sussanne Khan And Boyfriend Arslan Goni Are Busy Soaking Up The Californian Sun

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni in a still from the video. (courtesy: suzkr)

Sussanne Khan, holidaying in California with boyfriend Arslan Goni, curated a video of all the moments from their getaway and shared it on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. In one of the clips, the couple can be seen soaking up the sun. In another clip, the couple can be seen exploring the streets of Los Angeles. Sussanne Khan captioned the video: "Hella stoked... #angelenos #californiadreamin." The video was later shared by Arslan Goni on his Instagram stories and he added a couple of kiss emojis to the post.

See Sussanne Khan's post here:

Last week, Sussanne Khan shared a video from the holiday on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "Me time...Calif hearted. #summerof2022."

Sussanne Khan is an interior designer. She also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. She recently did the interiors for a restaurant in Goa, the launch of which was attended by ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, among other friends.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad frequently feature in headlines for their social media exchanges. Other than that, Sussanne also attended Saba's gig in Mumbai a few months ago.