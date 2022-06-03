In Pic: Hrithik Roshan With Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan And Her Rumoured Boyfriend Arslan Goni

- A still from the video Sussanne posted. (courtesy suzkr)

Susanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan's post-divorce friendship is worth all our attention. And, the latest post shared on Instagram is proof. It is from an event. Here, we see Hrithik in attendance to support Susanne. Also present at the event was Sussanne's boyfriend Arslan Goni. Well, we must add that the trio even posed for the lens. A video shared by Sussanne has it all. Later, Hrithik reposted the clip on Instagram Stories and wrote, “So so proud of you Sussanne. You are a superstar.” Sussanne is seen in a golden dress as she stands between Hrithik and Arslan. Hrithik looks dapper in a black T-shirt, chequered shirt and grey pants. Arslan too maintained a uber cool look for the evening.

Screenshot of Hrithik Roshan's Instagram story.

Here's the full video that Sussanne Khan shared on Instagram. Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan was last spotted with Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni in April. This time, the photo also included Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad. Sussanne shared a video compilation of all the pics on Instagram after a party with her friends. Among the pics was a still where Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne and Arslan are seen together. Her caption read, “The most precious blessing of life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy… And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girl's dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts… Thank you for always being there for me with all your might…I Love you all…full power ahead."

And, when Saba Azad struck a pose in front of a mirror, Sussanne Khan was quick to compliment her look. She looks drop-dead gorgeous in a brown bodycon dress. Sussanne not only praised her but also gave her a cute nickname. Her comment read, “Woww Sabooo," with fire emoticons and raised hand emoji.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan were seen together when celebrating their son Hridhaan's 14th birthday in May. The parents went out for lunch with their children.

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.