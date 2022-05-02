Inside Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan's Fam-Jam With Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan

Sussanne Khan shared this image. (courtesy: suzkr)

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan celebrated son Hridhaan's 14th birthday on Sunday. They went for a lunch together, a picture from which Sussanne shared on her Instagram profile. She captioned it: "To our sky full of Ridz... With a heart like yours and a soul so strong yet immensely gentle, we are lucky to celebrate you every day... Happy 14th birthday beautiful boy...We love you the most #SkyfullofRidz." In the comments section of the post, Sussanne Khan's rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni commented: "Happy, happy Ridz." Hrithik Roshan married Sussanne Khan in 2000. They got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Check out Sussanne Khan's post here:

Earlier on Sunday, Sussanne Khan shared this special video for her son. "Happy happy joy joy to my amazing birthday boy... My Sky full of Ridz... onwards and upwards to the best years of your life.. I am so lucky you chose me to be your mama. #hridaan #14thbirthday #mySkyfullofRidz," she captioned the post.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in a high-octane action film co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is titled Fighter. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The same year, he also starred in the film Super 30, which released in 2019. He will also star in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.

Besides being an interior designer, Sussanne Khan also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. She recently did the interiors for a restaurant in Goa, the launch of which was attended by ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, among other friends.