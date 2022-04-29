On Sussanne Khan's Mirror Selfie, Rumoured Boyfriend Arslan Goni Left This Comment

Sussanne Khan shared this image.(courtesy: suzkr)

Sussanne Khan has just made our Friday morning a lot brighter with a beautiful mirror selfie. And along with her fans who showered her with praises, Sussanne also received an adorable compliment from her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni. It all began with a picture in which Sussanne Khan is seen dressed in a skirt and shirt, with a dash of red lipstick and hair left open. “Never underestimate the power of red lipstick and high heels,” Sussanne said in the caption. She also added the hashtags, “note to self”, “vanity diaries” and “max and su mirror selfies”. Replying to the post, Arslan Goni said, “You look so beautiful,” with heart emojis.

Replying to the post, Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali dropped heart and fire emojis. Actress Vedika wrote, “And a good heart,” a heart emoji.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni often leave cute comments under each other's posts. And, when Sussanne dropped a behind-the-scenes video from an upcoming project, Arslan Goni was among the first to give a shout out in the reply box. He wrote, “She is killing it again,” with a line of heart emojis.

And, when she is not "killing it" at work, Sussanne Khan spends a lot of time in the gym. “It always does get better.. so I keep trying,” read her post.

Sharing another video, Sussanne Khan said, “Hey now...Hey now…Continue to chase that dream.”

At times, Sussanne Khan tries to motivate her online family with her special notes. Once, she wrote, “If you don't change direction…You may end up where you are heading.” We don't know about you but Arslan Goni agreed as he wrote, “On it.”

Sussanne Khan got married to superstar Hrithik Roshan in the year 2000. The couple divorced in 2014 and continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have reportedly been dating for a year. The couple is often spotted together and even shares pictures with each other on their respective Instagram handles.

In addition to being an interior designer, Sussanne Khan also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu.