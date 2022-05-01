Sussanne Khan's Adorable Birthday Wish For Son Hridaan. Rumoured Boyfriend Arslan Goni Reacts

Sussanne Khan with her sons Hrihaan and Hridaan. (courtesy: suzkr)

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan shared an adorable mid-night post on her son Hridaan's birthday. The interior designer shared a short video featuring several priceless pictures of her little boy. In the video, we can see several childhood pictures of Hridaan. The video also features Sussanne's pictures with her boys, Hridaan and Hrehaan. Sharing the birthday post, she wrote, "Happy happy joy joy to my amazing birthday boy.. My Sky full of Ridz.. onwards and upwards to the best years of your life.. I am so lucky you chose me to be your mama. #hridaan#14thbirthday #mySkyfullofRidz"

Soon after Sussanne Khan shared the post, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. Sussanne's rumoured boyfriend dropped a comment, "Happy happy birthday to ridzu". Actress Ridhi Dogra also wrote, "Happy birthday to your darling boy ridz from another Rids!"



Here have a look:



For the uninitiated, Sussanne Khan married Hrithik Roshan in 2000 after dating for several years. However, after 13 years of marriage, the couple got divorced and now, co-parents their two kids Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Sussanne Khan was recently partying with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni and friends Ekta Kapoor and Ridhi Dogra. She also shared a happy selfie and captioned it as "Friday eve loopsie love."

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan was lately in the news after several pictures of her with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, went viral on all social media platforms. The images shared by Pooja Bedi were from a party in Goa.