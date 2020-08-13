What Preity Zinta Is Doing So That 'No One Can Say Women Can't Do Action In Hindi Movies'

Preity Zinta in a still from her video (courtesy realpz)

Actress Preity Zinta, who currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough, has "dreams" of doing action films in Bollywood. The 45-year-old actress, who was last seen in the 2018 movie Bhaiaji Superhit, shared a video as a message to those who are of the belief that women cannot headline action films in Bollywood. In the Instagram video, Preity can be seen practising shooting under the guidance of tactical trainer Aaron Cohen, who trained Hollywood star Keanu Reeves for the action film John Wick: Chapter 2. "A dream does not become reality through magic. It takes sweat, determination, and hard work. So, here I am trying to make my action dream come true," read a part of Preity's caption.

Preity said she is taking her training sessions a bit too seriously as she wants to shatter gender bias in Bollywood: "Training hard with the super tough Aaron Cohen so no one can say that women cannot do action in Hindi movies. Hope all the directors are watching," she wrote.

Arjun Rampal, who co-starred with Preity Zinta in the film Dil Hai Tumhaara, commented: "Arre P, you will put all of us out of business", while another co-star of Preity - Abhishek Bachchan - dropped the flexing muscles and fist-bump emojis.

When she's not doing intense training sessions, Preity sweats it out with fun work-out sessions, also featuring her pet dog Bruno sometimes.

Preity Zinta is best known for her roles in films such as Jhoom Barabar Jhoom,Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Krrish, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi... Mil Gaya, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Mission Kashmir and Dil Chahta Hai, among others. She got married to Los Angeles based Gene Goodenough in 2016 and moved to California.