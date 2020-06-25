Preity Zinta's Push-Ups Nearly 'Sabotaged' By Her Adorable Pet Bruno

Preity Zinta shared this image. (courtesy realpz)

Preity Zinta's videos featuring her husband Gene Goodenough and their pet dog Bruno are cuteness-overloaded. On Thursday, Preity Zinta, shared another snippet from her personal diaries featuring Gene and her pet pooch Bruno and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the video, Preity can be seen trying to push-ups while her pet pooch Bruno can be seen trying to play with her. Preity's husband Gene Goodenough can be seen running around with Bruno. In the later part of the video, Preity can be seen cuddling Bruno. Preity shared the super adorable video on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Where there is a will there is a way. Bruno is trying everything to sabotage my workout but my pati parmeshwar is making sure that I finish my push-ups. Hope this inspires all of you to take life in your stride and not give up." Take a look at her video here:

Preity, who lives in Los Angeles with Gene and Bruno, keeps sharing snippets of their personal diaries on her Instagram profile. On Thursday, Preity Zinta shared a picture of her and Bruno's trip to the beach "after 104 days." "We loved it as we had the beach to ourselves. Both of us were in heaven," wrote Preity.

A few days back, Preity shared a glimpse of how Gene and Bruno were keeping themselves entertained on their 82nd day of being at home. In the video, Gene can be seen adorably imitating Bruno. "Side effects of home quarantine. Need I say more. Hope when it's all over we are still sane and I hope this brings a smile to your face if you are stressed and worried at home," Preity captioned her video."

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta also gave a haircut to Gene Goodenough. "Haircut successful. Hubby happy. I'm relieved and super excited," wrote Preity.

Preity Zinta got married to Gene Goodenough in February, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Preity was last seen in the 2018 action-comedy Bhaiaji Superhit where she shared screen space with Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.