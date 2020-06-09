Preity Zinta And Family Are On Day 82 Of Staying Home And It's Getting A Bit Crazy

Gene Goodenough in a still from Preity Zinta's video (courtesy realpz)

Actress Preity Zinta, who often shares glimpses of her activities during the lockdown on Instagram, uploaded a new video on Tuesday. While Preity doesn't star in the video (her voice does), it features her usual favourite - her pet dog Bruno. However, Preity's husband Gene Goodenough is the star of the video. Preity decided to Instagram the video to show what months of practicing social distancing and staying at home can make one do to remain entertained. "Side effects of home quarantine. Need I say more. Hope when it's all over we are still sane and I hope this brings a smile to your face if you are stressed and worried at home," Preity captioned her video, in which Gene can be seen imitating Bruno and it will indeed make you roll on the floor, laughing. Preity marked the day as #82 since she started practicing social distancing. Preity lives in Los Angeles with Gene Goodenough.

Take a look at Preity Zinta's post here:

Preity Zinta may be living in Los Angeles but she's a true blue desi at heart and often trends for her jugaad ideas. With gyms shut during the lockdown, Preity recently decided to work-out in the garden, with a lamp post as a gym prop. "Finding different ways to stay fit during this quarantine. In simpler words this is what jugaad looks like," Preity wrote. Here are more jugaad work-out videos from Preity's Instagram.

Meanwhile, here's how Preity Zinta's "life aaj kal" looks like.

Feeling homesick and missing India, Preity had shared this loved-up photo from her throwback treasury: "Our last trip to India... Pre corona virus days... Wonder when we will be able to go back because I'm feeling a little homesick but I'm extremely grateful," she wrote.

Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.