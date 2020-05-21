Preity Zinta's 'Jugaad' Work-Out Video Leaves No Room For Excuses

Preity Zinta in a still from video she shared (courtesy realpz)

Preity Zinta is the perfect example of the saying "If there's a will, there's a way." The 45-year-old actress, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough, may be missing working out in an actual gym but she's not missing working out, because "jugaad." On Thursday evening (India time), Preity shared a video of herself working out with a resistance band and her alternative for a supporting gym equipment was a lamp post in what appears to be a park or probably her front garden. "Finding different ways to stay fit during this quarantine. In simpler words this is what jugaad looks like," Preity wrote while posting her video on Instagram.

Missing all your high-end gym equipments? Take a cue from Preity's jugaad video:

Preity often shares simple work-out tutorials for her Instafam and she's often adorably interrupted by her pet dog Bruno: "A lot of people have been asking me for some simple but effective lower back and hip strengthening exercise.... so here it is. Make sure to keep your core muscles squeezed and engaged. Squeeze your butt muscles when you go up and breath. The more you do, the better for you. Do four sets of ten to start. Keep doing it till someone stops you like Bruno did to me. Hope this helps."

Preity is a bona-fide desi girl at heart. What we mean is she's all for jugaad and desi nuskaas. Take a look here:

Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.