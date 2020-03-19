Preity Zinta's Desi Nuska On How To Keep 'A Cool Head' During Quarantine

Preity Zinta in a still from her Instagram video (courtesy realpz )

Actress Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles with husband Gene Goodenough, is every bit of a desi girl. The 45-year-old actress shared, who is in self quarantine with her family in LA, just shared a glimpse of show she's spending her days in isolation. Keeping a cool head and not panicking is the need of the hour amid the coronavirus outbreak and looks like Preity is implementing the perfect desi nuska to achieve the goal. On her Instagram, she shared a video of hers giving a champi (traditional Indian head massage with oil) to her mom while the man behind-the-camera appears to be gene Goodenough. "Making the most of staying home and bonding," Preity captioned her post. "To keep our heads cool during this home quarantine it felt right to give mom the classic champi," she added.

"It's very good for your hair, actually. You should try it," she can be heard saying in the video.

Borrowing lyrics from Mohammad Rafi's song from 1957 movie Pyaasa, Preity added: "Kyun ki sir jo tera chakraye, ya dil dooba jaye, aaja pyaare, paas humare, kaahe ghabraye. This too shall pass."

Earlier, Preity Zinta posted this video about the novel coronavirus pandemic on Instagram, asking everyone to stay safe and practise social distancing: "A lot has changed around us the past couple of days. Life on our planet has literally come to a STOP as "Coronavirus" spreads rapidly across the globe. It's imp for all of us to take action & stop the spreading of this virus. If you have a choice - Please stay at home and be sensible. Prevent the spread of this virus & protect yourself, your family and your country."

Since being detected in China's Wuhan, the novel coronavirus has infected over 200,000 worldwide, claiming more than 8,000 lives. In India, positive cases of coronavirus have risen to 169.