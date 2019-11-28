Preity Zinta Is 'Truly Grateful' To The Person Who Invented This Food Item

Preity Zinta shared this image. (Image courtesy: realpz )

Food can certainly bring a smile on everyone's face and Preity Zinta's latest Instagram proves just that. On Thursday, the 44-year-old actress shared a picture of her meal that she is "grateful" for - keeping up with the spirit of Thanksgiving. In the picture, Preity can be seen smiling as a large south Indian thali lies in front of her. Preity captioned the post: "Truly grateful to the person who invented the South Indian Thali." The Veer Zaara actress accompanied her post with the hashtags #yummy #dosa #vegan and #ting. Check out Preity Zinta's post here:

On Thursday, Preity shared a special post as her film Kal Ho Na Ho clocked 16 years. Preity, who played Naina in the film, thanked her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, the film's director Nikkhil Advani and the film's producer Karan Johar in an extensive post. The actress wrote: "Back from my digital detox to remember Kal Ho Na Ho today. A film that made me laugh and cry in a heartbeat. A lesson about friendship and learning to live in the moment. Huge thanks to Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Saif and Nikkhil Advani for all the wonderful memories. Thank you Yash Johar ji for so much love. You will always live in our hearts."

Take a look at Preity Zinta's post:

On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Dil Chahta Hai among many others.