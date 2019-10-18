Karwa Chauth 2019: Preity Zinta's Husband Gene Goodenough Becomes 'A Little Indian' Every Day

Preity Zinta with Gene Goodenough. (Image courtesy: realpz )

Highlights Preity Zinta posted a Karwa Chauth greeting on Instagram Preity Zinta and Gene got married in 2016 "He doesn't always understand our 1000 Indian traditions," wrote Preity

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough are just so cute and the actress' latest Instagram entry reminds us why. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the 44-year-old actress posted a picture of herself along with her husband on Instagram. In her post, the actress talked about how they respect each other's drastically different cultures and belief systems. Preity, who shuttles between Los Angeles and Mumbai after her wedding, lovingly refers to Gene as "Pati Parmeshwar." She added, "he doesn't understand our 1000 Indian traditions including Karwa Chauth." However, with every passing day, he "becomes a little Indian."

Preity shared an extensive note for her husband, which we absolutely loved. "Happy Karwa Chauth to all the couples out there. Wish you all loads of love, happiness and togetherness always. I'm grateful to my better half for participating in everything that matters to me, even though he doesn't always understand our 1000 Indian traditions including Karwa Chauth. Just as he becomes a little Indian every day, I become a little American and together we strive to love and respect each other and our belief systems," she wrote. She accompanied the post with the hashtags #patiparmeshwar #hubby #happykarvachauth #soulmate."

Take a look at Preity Zinta's post here:

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married at a private ceremony in Los Angeles, on February 29, 2016.

Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut with the 1998 film Dil Se.. and is best known for her performances in films such as Kal Ho Na Ho, Koi... Mil Gaya and Veer-Zaara among many others. Apart from being an actress, she is an entrepreneur and co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.