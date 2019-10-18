Karwa Chauth 2019: Inside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda's Celebrations

Sonali Bendre shared this picture. (Image courtesy: iamsonalibendre)

Bollywood celebrities got together to celebrate Karwa Chauth on Thursday evening across Mumbai. Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor hosted a bunch of celebs including Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Padmini Kolhapure and Bhavana Panday among others (but that's another story) while in another part of the town actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got together with her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan, sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actress Sonali Bendre. Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya also accompanied her mother while the other guests included Sonali's sister-in-law Shradha Behl Singh, architect Vishakha Chowdhry and Nupur Sagar.

Sonali Bendre shared a picture of the Karwa Chauth group along with a photo of herself with her husband Goldie Behl, for which she gave picture credit to Jaya Bachchan. "Moon spotting... #KarwaChauth."

For Karwa Chauth this year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a yellow floral printed suit and she accessorised it with minimal jewellery and a pretty smile. She held Aaradhya, dressed in a pink lehenga, close to her. Shweta Bachchan Nanda looked nice in pink while Jaya Bachchan looked graceful in a teal saree. Sonali Bendre opted for a bright red saree.

Here's Sonali Bendre's post:

Meanwhile, the Kapoors' annual Karwa Chauth gathering glittered with celebs in their festive best. Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon wore red like Bhavna Panday while yellow was the second favourite colour of the evening, followed by Neelam Kothari in bright orange.

Here are some pictures from the Karwa Chauth celebrations at the Kapoor residence:

Elsewhere, actress Anushka Sharma spent the day with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli while Priyanka Chopra celebrated her first Karwa Chauth in Los Angeles at a Jonas Brothers concert.

