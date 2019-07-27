Preity Zinta Is On Her 'Best Behaviour' When She Is Around Her Mother-In-Law

Preity Zinta with her family. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta is on her "best behavior" these days. Why, you ask? Well, on Sunday morning, the 44-year-old actress shared a picture along with her husband Gene Goodenough or "Pati Parmeshwar" (as she lovingly refers to him in most of her posts) and her mother-in-law. Dressed in a striped top and a blue jacket over it, Preity can be seen happily smiling for the picture. The Veer-Zaara actress added the hashtag #WeekendVibes to her post and she captioned it: "On my best behaviour when mom in law is in town." The post received over 43,000 likes within a few hours and comments like "so sweet" and lots of heart emojis.

Take a look at Preity Zinta's post here:

Preity Zinta actively shares posts on her Instagram profile. From marking the anniversaries of her favourite films to sharing her personalised rendition of the viral FaceApp Challenge - Preity's Instagram posts are a sheer delight. Last week, the actress shared a GIF from her 2004 film Veer-Zaara and she captioned the post: "Ye dekho aur bolo.... Been there, done that long back. #faceappchallenge #ting."

Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Preity got married to American businessman Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles, on February 29, 2016.

Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut with the 1998 film Dil Se.. and is best known for her performances in films such as Kal Ho Na Ho, Koi... Mil Gaya and Veer-Zaara among others. Apart from being an actress, she is an entrepreneur and co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab.

