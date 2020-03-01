'Still Feels Like Yesterday,' Writes Preity Zinta In Her Anniversary Post For Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta shared this image. (Image courtesy: realpz )

Highlights Preity Zinta shared this post in Instagram

She wrote an anniversary wish for her husband

She was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit

Preity Zinta's anniversary wish for her husband Gene Goodenough is just too cute. The actress on Saturday posted a lovely selfie with her husband on her Instagram profile and it makes the Internet go aww at their PDA. In the picture, the couple can be seen smiling with all their heart. Sharing the picture, the actress captioned it, "Happy Anniversary my darling. It's been 4 years & it still feels like yesterday. Love you to the moon and back." Have a look at the aforementioned post here :

The 45-year-old actress' post was flooded in no time with comments by her friends from the industry. Sussanne Khan commented on her picture, "Miss you both. Wish that happiest times of your life ahead of you." Bobby Deol, who starred with Preity in Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Soldier also commented on her post saying, "Happy anniversary."

Few days ago, the actress shared this adorable picture with her husband on Valentine's Day :

Here are some more pictures from their PDA diaries :

On the work front, Preity Zinta is best-known for her performances in films such as Veer-Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Salaam Namaste, Krrish, Lakshya, Jaan-E-Mann, Dil Chahta Hai, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Mission Kashmir and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega among others. She was last seen in the 2018 comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet.