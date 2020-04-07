World Health Day 2020: Preity Zinta's Pet Dog Bruno Interrupts Her During Workout Session. Her Reaction

World Health Day 2020: Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realpz )

Highlights Preity Zinta shared a post on Tuesday

She posted a workout video

Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit

Every pet owner will find Preity Zinta's latest post on Instagram quite relatable. The reason we are saying this is because the actress, on World Health Day, shared a video of herself exercising, in which her pet dog Bruno can be seen adorably interrupting her and trying to get her attention. In the clip, Preity tries hard to complete her workout session as Bruno distracts her by playing with her legs and hands. At the end of the clip, the actress stops her routine and turns towards her dog to hold him. She accompanied her post with a short message, in which she urged her fans to never let distractions come in the way of being healthy and fit.

She wrote: "Jaan hai toh jahan hai. There will always be distractions but don't let that come in your way of being fit and healthy. #stayhome #staysafe #stayfit #worldhealthday."

Reacting to Preity's post, Dia Mirza commented: "Bruno won't let you finish your routine." Preity made a special appearance in Dia Mirza's 2006 film Alag.

A couple of days ago, Preity showed us how we can always make our workout routines more fun. She shared a video, in which she could be seen working out with Bruno. "Nothing like an improvised workout. Bruno gets to play tug-of-war (it's great for building confidence and jaw strength in puppies) and I get to do biceps curls. Of course, I could not do more than 7 cause he's too heavy but we still did a few. This pandemic may have kept us Indoors but it will not break our spirit," she wrote.

On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.