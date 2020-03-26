Champi Again In Preity Zinta's Home. This Time, She Gets One From Her Mom

Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Highlights Preity Zinta shared a post on Thursday

She shared another "champi" video on Instagram

"Champi once again," she wrote

The champi sessions continue in Preity Zinta's house. Days after Preity gave her fans a glimpse of how she is spending her time in quarantine by giving head massages to her mother, the actress shared another champi video on Instagram. However, this time, it comes with a slight reversal of roles. In the clip, Preity's mom can be seen giving her a "champi" while the actress' husband Gene Goodenough records the duo "making the most of home quarantine." Sharing the video, Preity Zinta captioned it like this: "Champi once again. Making the most of home quarantine" and accompanied her post with hashtags such as #stayhome #staysafe and #champi.

Take a look at Preity Zinta's latest post here:

In the aforementioned post, Preity could be seen giving her mom the "classic champi." Borrowing lyrics from Mohammad Rafi's song from the 1957 film Pyaasa, she wrote: "To keep our heads cool during this home quarantine it felt right to give mom the classic Champi. Making the most of staying home and bonding kyunki sir jo tera chakraye, ya dil dooba jaye, aaja pyaare, paas humare, kaahe ghabraye. This too shall pass"

Earlier, Preity Zinta also shared a video of herself doing a cardio step workout with her dog Bruno. "Life is all about improvisation right now. "Here's Bruno and me doing a cardio step workout and training," she wrote.

On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.